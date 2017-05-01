Youngstown man sentenced to prison again for video game killing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to prison for the second time in the shooting death of a man over a video game.

Kyle Patrick will spend life in prison and be eligible for parole after 34 years for the death of Michael Abighanem in April of 2012.

Police say Patrick went to Abighanem’s house on the west side to buy a video game system and a laptop. An argument broke out between Abighanem and another man, and Abighanem was shot.

Prosecutors said Patrick is one of four people who set up Abighanem to be robbed.

Patrick’s mom and Abighanem’s fiancee spoke before the judge revealed the sentence.

“When this began, he was a sheltered 17-year-old boy. He was a wannabe gangster who thought that hanging around with these 20-year-old street thugs would make him cool, and he made a bad decision,” said the suspect’s mother.

“My son, he doesn’t even know what a great man his father was. He doesn’t know nothing,” said Abighanem’s fiancee.

Patrick had pleaded guilty in the case in 2014 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison but filed a motion to have his guilty plea withdrawn.

Judge John Durkin denied that motion, but Patrick appealed and the plea was vacated.