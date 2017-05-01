Youngstown mayor’s race continues to grow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There could be as many as four names appearing on the November ballot for Youngstown mayor.

Monday morning, former Buildings and Grounds Commissioner Sean McKinney formally kicked off his non-party campaign.

If he’s certified by the Board of Elections, he would face the Democratic nominee chosen Tuesday between incumbent John McNally and Jamael Tito Brown.

McKinney said after decades of state and federal corruption investigations, the city has become a laughing-stock in Columbus and Washington.

“We will erase the reputation of being a city where illegal activities of wealthy, high-profile individuals call the political shots then walk away without being punished,” he said.

McKinney said his priorities will be restoring integrity to City Hall and improving the local school system.

He joins former city councilwoman Janet Tarpley, who filed to run on Friday, and local pastor Cecil Monroe, who also filed Monday afternoon.