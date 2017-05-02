As Boardman cleans up, another storm rolls through the Valley

WYTV is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Boardman began cleaning up the mess left behind from a storm Sunday, another one ripped through the Valley, bringing down more trees and roofs.

Ohio Edison worked through the night Sunday to repair and restore the lines.

But Monday afternoon, Mother Nature had another idea in mind.

Another storm — this time going through Mercer and Lawrence counties, as well as Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties — hit the Valley.

In Youngstown, a tree came down on top of a car on Midlothian Boulevard and Hillman Street. The driver made it out of the car and appeared to be OK.

The building housing Six Brothers Eastland Auto Group was heavily damaged.

Viewers reported trees down and flooding all across the Valley.

At 3 p.m. Monday, nearly 15,000 First Energy customers were left without power in Mahoning County. Many of those outages were in Boardman Township, including at the Shops at Boardman Park.

About 12,000 people were without power in Trumbull County and almost 3,000 in Columbiana County, according to First Energy. The company was estimating that power would be restored by 10 p.m. Monday.

For updates, check First Energy’s website.