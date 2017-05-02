Coffelt’s no-hitter highlights West Branch’s 15th win

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kylie Coffelt tossed a no-hitter as West Branch improves to 15-4 after their 10-0 win over Salem. Coffelt struck out 9 Quakers in the victory.

Peyton Alazaus and Bailey Byers each had two hits for the Warriors. Whitney Parkinson belted a triple.

Salem falls to 7-15. Bailee Thorn’s 35-gme streak of reaching base ended tonight – a feat which dated back to last season.

The Quakers will host Alliance tomorrow on Senior Night.

The Warriors will look to extend their win streak to 9 games tomorrow when they play at Carrollton – a team who they beat 6-1 on April 5.