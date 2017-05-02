Driver pleads not guilty to OVI in Hubbard crash that killed 24 pigs

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The man police say was responsible for a semi crash that left two dozen pigs dead last week entered a plea in court on Tuesday.

Barry Kuhn didn’t appear before the judge but instead entered a written plea of not guilty to OVI, failure to control and seat belt violation charges.

Police say Kuhn was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he crashed last Wednesday on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township.

The livestock trailer he was pulling flipped. Two pigs got out and 24 others were killed.

The pigs were on their way to a slaughterhouse in Pennsylvania.

It took more than 12 hours to cleanup that accident and catch the two pigs that got loose.