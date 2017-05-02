Jamael Tito Brown ousts Youngstown Mayor McNally in primary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Incumbent Youngstown Mayor John McNally was defeated by his opponent, Jamael Tito Brown, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Brown is a former councilman and former member of the school board.

He said trust needs to be restored at City Hall. Last February, McNally pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors involving the sale of Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Brown has said his focus as mayor will be on finding jobs. He also wants to build community centers to give kids and teens something productive to do.

He expressed concern about the amphitheater project downtown, saying it’s too much too soon and too expensive.

Four years ago, Brown lost to McNally in the Democratic primary by 142 votes.

This time around, Brown spent about $3,000 on four billboards – one in Spanish and three in English.

Former Councilwoman Janet Tarpley filed petitions to run as a non-party, or independent, candidate against Brown in November.

Sean McKinney, who resigned from his position as Youngstown’s Buildings and Grounds Commissioner, announced last week that he’ll be running in the race as a non-partisan candidate in November as well.