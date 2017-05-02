Larimer helps Reserve blank Jackson-Milton

Chad Krispinsky

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Western Reserve blanked Jackson-Milton 4-0 in a battle of state-ranked teams Tuesday evening at Cene Park in Struthers.

The Blue Devils are currently ranked #4 in Division IV, while the Blue Jays are ranked #7 in the latest poll.

Wyatt Larimer was dominant on the mound, striking out seven.  He improves to 7-0 on the season.

Dom Velasquez and Garrett Mihalick each drove in a run in the victory for the Blue Devils.

With the win, Western Reserve improves to 17-3 overall on the season, and 81 in ITCL Blue Tier action.

The Blue Devils and Jays will faceoff again Wednesday night at Cene Park. First pitch is set for 7PM.

 

