Leone beats out 2 opponents in Struthers Municipal Court judge race

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A new judge will sit on the bench in Struthers next year as Judge James Lanzo serves his last term and after Tuesday’s primary votes were tallied, Attorney Dominic Leone will be one of the candidates in November.

He got 38 percent of the votes, while James Lanzo — the son of the outgoing judge — got 33 percent and Attorney Jamie Dunn got 29 percent.

Leone is the current Struthers law director and prosecutor.

He said he wants to take steps to update the Struthers Court with new technology.

Although voters will not see his name on a ballot until November, Attorney Damian DeGenova is running as a Republican against Leone.

DeGenova believes new programs are needed to better serve the community, such as one to help local veterans who find themselves in trouble.

The judgeship covers more than just Struthers — it also covers 75 square miles of Mahoning County, serving communities like Springfield, New Middletown, Poland, and Lowellville.