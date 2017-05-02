Lisbon school levy fails, Trumbull Co. districts still waiting on results

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Two school districts in Trumbull County and one in Columbiana County asked voters for more money on Tuesday. One failed and the other two are still waiting on the results.

Voters rejected Lisbon Schools’ request for a 1 percent income tax, which would have been limited to ten years.

The “no” votes tallied in at 63 percent, while 37 percent voted “yes.”

The tax would have been on earned income only, meaning those on Social Security or retirement wouldn’t have been taxed.

The superintendent said it would’ve generated around three-quarters of a million dollars a year.

Mathews Local Schools is still waiting to hear what voters have said about a bond issue and tax levy on the ballot. It’s hoping to bring in more than $23 million over the next 37 years in order to build a new school.

The Hubbard School District asked for a 4.8 mil tax levy, which would run for five years and generate just less than a million dollars. Those results are not in yet either.