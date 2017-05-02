Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend’s mother in Mesopotamia

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s mother and hurting his girlfriend during a shooting in Mesopotamia was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Douglas Day was charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, both with firearm specifications, in the May 5 shooting death of 48-year-old Cathryn Lambert. Day is also accused of shooting his girlfriend, 26-year-old Tiffany Lambert.

According to investigators, Tiffany Lambert and Day had gotten into an argument at the apartment they shared and Cathryn Lambert was there to pick up her daughter.

An affidavit filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court details the encounter, saying as Tiffany Lambert was leaving, Day followed her outside — armed with two handguns — using both to shoot them.

It says Cathryn Lambert was on the phone with her significant other at the time, who had called to see if everything was okay. Documents say he heard arguing and gunshots on the other end of the line, then the call dropped.

Tiffany Lambert was treated for several gunshot wounds.