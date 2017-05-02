Nugget of Knowledge: Sayings by Shakespeare

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Cotton ball in Aspirin bottle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What does it mean to say there’s no rhyme or reason to this?

It means that whatever you’re talking about makes little or no sense.

We can just as easily shorten it and say there’s no reason to this….why add the word rhyme?

Let’s go back to Sir Thomas More around 1575…he was reviewing a book that a friend had translated into poetry, into rhyming verse….Sir Thomas wrote: it’s better now that it’s in rhyme..before it was neither rhyme nor reason.

Sir William Shakespeare really popularized the expression in the Comedy of Errors, 1590 and As You Like It, 1600.

So let’s look at these expressions, and the Shakespeare work it appeared in….

A wild goose chase…. Romeo and Juliet

Pure as the driven snow….Hamlet

It’s Greek to me……Julius Caesar

Love is blind…..the Merchant of Venice

Break the ice…..The Taming of the Shrew

Knock, Knock, who’s there?………Macbeth

All from Shakespeare..

