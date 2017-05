SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Shenango Township said counterfeit $100 bills being passed around the area.

They’re warning businesses to be careful when handling cash to make sure the bills aren’t counterfeit.

Police said the money¬†has “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” printed on both sides.

If you do come across any suspicious bills, call the Shenango Township Police at 724-654-2243.