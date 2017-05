YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Youngstown raided two houses on the city’s east side on Tuesday morning.

The raids were part of a secret indictment that was handed down last week.

Officers searched a home at on Kimmel Street and another one on Springdale Avenue.

Police didn’t say what they were looking for or what they found.

A SWAT team and several police units were part of the team that converged on the houses.