Traffic backed up on I-76 due to crash involving semi trucks

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A crash is delaying traffic on Interstate 76 westbound near mile marker 55.

Two tractor trailers were involved in the crash between Bailey Road and State Route 534.

One trailer is completely off the road. The other is damaged and sitting on the berm.

Debris is littered along the highway. A HAZMAT team and the Ohio Department of Transportation are trying to stop a fuel leak from one of the trucks.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

The right lane is currently closed. Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

The lane is expected to be closed for a few more hours.