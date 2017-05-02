Warren man charged with frequently calling 911 in non-emergencies

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man frequently warned against calling 911 in non-emergencies was arrested Friday after police said he called 911 with a complaint about his neighbor.

Police said 51-year-old Dwane Reighard was intoxicated and belligerent when he called a 911 dispatcher on Friday afternoon. He told the dispatcher that a man on the ninth floor of a Tod Avenue apartment complex, where he lived, was “causing a disturbance,” according to a police report.

The report said Reighard has been known to call 911 multiple times for non-emergencies. In one instance, he called because he was not able to find his keys.

On the way to the apartment, Reighard called 911 back to say his neighbor was threatening him.

Police questioned the neighbor that Reighard accused of threatening him, and the neighbor seemed surprised by the allegations, according to the report. He denied any problems between the two.

Police said Reighard was highly intoxicated and several open containers of alcohol were found in his apartment.

Reighard was arrested and charged with misuse of 911 system. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Monday and is set to appear again in court on June 20.