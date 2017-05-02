Warren Police: Man shot in leg while driving girlfriend’s car

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Police say a man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning while driving his girlfriend’s car from the bar.

According to a police report, Kardell Lowery Jr., 21, was driving his girlfriend’s car back to her Burton Street home around 3 a.m. When he turned on Burton Street, another car approached from Niles Road and shot twice when passing him.

Police say Lowery Jr. was shot in the leg. The passenger in the car then pulled the emergency brake and Lowery Jr. moved to the passenger’s seat.

The passenger then drove Lowery Jr. to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Police questioned the girlfriend, who said she didn’t know who would shoot at her car. The passenger also could not identify the shooter.

Police are investigating the incident.