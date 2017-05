YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In the race for President of Youngstown City Council, DeMaine Kitchen came out on top.

Three others were vying for the spot.

Kitchen ended up with 44 percent of the votes and Mike Ray came in second with 32 percent.

John Sweirz had 19 percent and Young Tensley had 5.

Chuck Sammarone decided in January not to seek another term after serving the city for 34 years as a councilman, water commissioner, mayor, and council president.