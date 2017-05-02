Zigmont throws perfect game on Champion’s Senior Night

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion senior McKenzie Zigmont threw a perfect game in a 26-0 win over Liberty Tuesday at the Champion Athletic Complex.

Zigmont threw 11 strikeouts and did not allow a walk, with no errors. She also had 2 RBI’s from the plate. Allison Smith led the way with 7 RBI’s on 3 hits, while Jackie Mulvain batted in 5 runs.

Champion won game two of the doubleheader, 26-1. Both games were decided in 5 innings. The Golden Flashes came into the week ranked 2nd in the State in Division 3. They now run their perfect record to 21-0 overall.

Up next, Champion travels to Massillon Perry Thursday at 5 PM.