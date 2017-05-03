28th Strimbu BBQ gives out onions, $10,000 scholarship

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The 2017 Strimbu Memorial BBQ took place Wednesday much the same way it has for the past 28 years. There’s all the food you can eat, scholarships — including one for $10,000 — and a bag of onions on your way out.

Sandy Lake’s Wildwood Express greeted people outside the Yankee Lake Ballroom — right next to the truck that was giving away the bags of Vidalia onions — which everyone takes home.

“Nick and Tom Strimbu, back in the day when they started Nick Strimbu Inc. — the trucking company — one of their first jobs was going down to Georgia and hauling these onions,” said Rocky Vadala, who passed out onions.

Out back, Chrystal’s Catering handled all the barbecue, as there were several large grills going at one time filled with beef, chicken, pork, turkey and duck.

“I think this is the biggest barbecue there is in our area,” Jeff Chrystal said.

And by big, we’re talking 1,600 people. Committee members said you don’t really have to sell the tickets — people come to you asking for them.

Brookfield’s Kristin Kirila, was at her 10th Strimbu BBQ.

“I think everybody likes to come here and see all the business people and see everybody that they haven’t seen,” she said.

The Strimbu BBQ — in its 28th year — was started to honor Nick Strimbu, who passed away in 1989, as way to have fun and give back.

“Since its inception, we’ve raised over $3 million for charity,” said Jim Grasso, president of the Stimbu Foundation. “Scholarships tonight, you’ll see we’re honoring 14 of our brightest young students.”

Thirteen of those students were given $2,000 scholarships, while Haylee Mathews of Lakeview High left with the grand prize — a $10,000 scholarship.

For more on Nick Strimbu Inc., you can visit its official website here. You can also donate to the Strimbu Memorial Fund here.