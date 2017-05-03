Browns announce 2017 regular season schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Browns will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium for their season opener when they host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers to kickoff the 2017 schedule.
The NFL announced its complete schedule Thursday. The Browns also finalized dates and times on their preseason schedule, which includes a nationally televised, Monday-night game against the New York Giants.
PRESEASON
Thursday, Aug. 10 – New Orleans Saints – 8 p.m. – MyYTV
Monday, Aug. 21 – New York Giants – 8 p.m. – ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 26 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. – WYTV
Thursday, Aug. 31 – at Chicago Bears – 8 p.m. – WYTV
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 10 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 17 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 3: Sept. 24 – at Indianapolis Colts – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 4: Oct. 1 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 8 – New York Jets – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 6: Oct. 15 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 7: Oct. 22 – Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 8: Oct. 29 – Minnesota Vikings (London) – 9:30 a.m./NFL Network
Week 9: Nov. 5 – BYE
Week 10: Nov. 12 – at Detroit Lions – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 19 – Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 12: Nov. 26 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 13: Dec. 3 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS
Week 14: Dec. 10 – Green Bay Packers – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 15: Dec. 17 – Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 16: Dec. 24 – at Chicago Bears – 1 p.m./CBS
Week 17: Dec. 31 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m./CBS
*Times are subject to change
COURTESY: CLEVELAND BROWNS