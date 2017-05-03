Group plans to tear down ‘monumental piece of junk’ in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership has been ridding the county of blight by tearing down abandoned homes. On Wednesday, it’s scheduled to take down a few more, including one of Warren’s biggest eyesores.

Taking down the vacant home at 1478 Hamilton Street is a huge milestone for TNP.

“It looks so bad in this neighborhood,” said Shelby Jones, who lives nearby.

It’s been almost three years since the house caught fire — not once, but twice. Ever since, it’s become a dumping ground for old couches, empty propane containers, abandoned stuffed animals, and trash.

That’s why Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold has been trying just as long to get it torn down.

“It’s obvious to everyone that it is a danger to the neighborhood, an attractive nuisance as well,” she said.

But up until two weeks ago, TNP couldn’t touch it.

“We haven’t been able to bring it into the land bank for back taxes. For most of that three years, for some reason, the tax delinquency didn’t exist,” said TNP’s Executive Director Matt Martin.

Now they have it and tomorrow it’s scheduled to come down.

“Oh my god, thank god,” said Tiffany McGill, who lives nearby. “I ain’t even gonna lie, thank god, because I can’t do it no more, I can’t.”

When it’s demolished, it’ll be the 300th abandoned home TNP has gotten rid of.

“As it happens, our 300th demolition is our best or worst, depending on how you look at it. This is the most terrible property we’ve ever torn down,” Martin said.

Three-hundred houses may seem like a lot, but Martin said they’re nowhere near finished.

“I wish I could say it ends with the 300 or ends with this monumental piece of junk, but we’re just getting started and we have hundreds more to go in Warren and throughout Trumbull County.”

He said they’re only about a third of the way through the money they’ve allocated for demolitions.

A map on the Trumbull County land bank’s website shows properties that have already been demolished. There are also vacant homes that have been salvaged and are now for sale.