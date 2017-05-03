Man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident in Beaver Township.

The accident happened on State Route 164, south of Garfield Road, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The body found by another driver around 8 a.m. Wednesday. That driver called police.

Highway Patrol said an investigation determined that the rider failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road. He was then thrown from the motorcycle.

The rider was not wearing a helmet, and Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name is not being released until family is notified.