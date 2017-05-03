Hometown Hero heads Warren food pantry serving close to 100 families



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Southington’s Shirley Frazier is ready to help those who are needy and hungry in Warren. The retired nurse has found a second career in feeding people through the food pantry program at her church.

Shirley didn’t found the food pantry at Grace United Methodist Church, but they put her in charge about ten years ago — and it’s been growing.

“It’s really wonderful because it’s the Lord’s work and He uses people to fulfill His work,” she said.

At first, Shirley was hesitant to ask for help.

“My children said, ‘Mom, you’re crazy. There are people who’d want to help you and all you have to do is ask,’ and so I did and I’ve gotten some really, really good helpers.”

The food pantry helps about 80 to 90 families a month — food is distributed on the third Thursday.

This past Easter, it served 110 families.

It works closely with the Salvation Army to find those people in need.

Shirley has as many as half a dozen volunteers helping her. They said there’s no one quite like her.

“After we give them the food, Shirley’s a little teary-eyed and stuff because she knows things about their families…and how much we can help them,” Dave Currington said.

He said people — even some she doesn’t know — will walk up to her and hand her money or a check.

Shirley doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Her plans for the next ten years are to “keep goin’.”

The food pantry’s next big project is putting together picnic baskets for mid-June.

To learn how you can get involved in the food pantry at Grace Church or to sign up for food donations, call Shirley at 330-306-8959 or email mywarrengrace.foodpantry@gmail.com.