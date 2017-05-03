How mowing a vacant lot could pay off for Columbiana Co. residents

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County has an interesting way of keeping vacant lots tidy. The county land bank is encouraging neighbors to mow the lots so they can own it.

If you live within 300 feet of a vacant property and are willing to take care of it throughout the year, the county says it could be yours.

It would require mowing the grass, shoveling snow, and keeping it clean for three years.

“During the three-year period, you cannot put up any permanent structures. You are permitted to put up a fence and you can put a garden if you’d like to do something like that,” Commissioner Mike Halleck said.

The land bank received a $3.2 million federal grant this year to acquire and demolish vacant homes. This new program will save the county money on mowing costs while finding prospective buyers for its growing list of properties.

“Wellsville, East Liverpool, and Salem are the primary areas we’re focusing on right now,” Halleck said.

He said they got the idea from Franklin County.

“We’ve had about 15 or 16 so far and that number is rapidly growing.”

To get involved in the mow it to own it program, you first need to turn in a $15 application. Then, there are several qualifications you have to meet.

You have to be clear on zoning violations and criminal records to participate. Land bank officials will also stop by the property to make sure it’s being kept up and they’ll randomly request photos.

The land stays in the county’s name for those three years and it will pay the property taxes on it. At the end of the three-year period, the new owner gets the deed.

The land bank has about 200 properties where vacant homes have been or are going to be torn down.