Man accused of killing elderly Liberty woman enters not guilty plea

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing an elderly woman in Liberty Township was back in a Trumbull County courtroom, arraigned on several felony charges.

Sean Clemens is now facing six felonies including two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and robbery, arson and tampering with evidence.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Clemens is accused of beating and stabbing 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown, who was found dead in her home last Monday. She had been stabbed and beaten.

According to an affidavit filed by prosecutors, Clemens told a co-worker he had beaten someone up and cut that person’s throat. He reportedly made the statements during a drive to the methadone clinic, where he went for treatment.

Prosecutors said investigators also collected evidence from Clemens’ home, including items that had been stolen from Brown.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said the two aggravated murder cases have separate specifications. The charges handed down by the grand jury deal with prior calculation to commit the crime and that the murder was committed during another crime — aggravated burglary and robbery.

Becker said those two charges make Clemens eligible for the death penalty.

“This is a capital murder case. It carries a potential of death. It also carries a potential of life with no parole or life with parole after 30, 25, 20 years fully served,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Clemens remains in Trumbull County Jail without bond. He’s due back in court on May 24 for a pre-trial.