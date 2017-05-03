New outreach program in Campbell aims to keep senior citizens safe

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – One local government is reaching out to senior citizens by starting a new outreach program.

The Campbell Police Department and Mayor’s Office are starting the Senior Community Outreach Program. As part of the program, Campbell’s senior residents, or those that are handicapped, can request visits from officers to check their wellbeing.

An officer can stop at the resident’s home as often as they would like, or the officer can make a phone call to make sure he or she is OK.

The department said they also want to make sure their senior citizens aren’t getting harassed by phone scammers.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said the police department cares about the community.

“We wanted our police officers to be community-oriented. Go out there and work with the community, not just going out and writing tickets. Not just going out and writing tickets, putting people in jail. That’s not what being a police officer is all about,” he said.

If you live in Campbell and want to sign up, you can pick up an application at the mayor’s office or the police department.

If you can’t make it out to either of those locations, call the police department. They say they’ll drop an application off at your home.