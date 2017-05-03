Nugget of Knowledge: Best day to fill up at the pump

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Sayings by Shakespeare

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

A tech website called Gasbuddy is based in Boston and it operates apps and websites to help you find the lowest gas prices in your area.

GasBuddy has just completed a survey of three years worth of fuel prices and found the days of the week that are bargains and the days of the week that are not.

Gasbuddy says you’ll find the least expensive gas on Monday and the next lowest on Sunday.

Two days of the week tied for the most expensive prices: Thursday and Saturday.

The Energy Information Administration comes out with a weekly report every Wednesday on energy consumption of all types in this country and that sometimes pushes gasoline prices higher the next day.

Trading in commodities, such as fuel supplies, isn’t active over the weekend so prices might decline by the start of the work week.

One other note from Gasbuddy….if every driver decided to fill up on Thursday for an entire year….one of the most expensive days….instead of the cheapest on Monday, we would spend an extra one billion, 100 million dollars more than we have to.

