Pastor hopes mayoral race upset in Youngstown marks new beginning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In the wake of Tuesday’s primary in Youngstown, at least one local pastor believes the results show voters in the city’s minority communities don’t care for the current system of endorsing candidates.

“It was almost as though there were no African-Americans to do anything in this city,” said Pastor Ken Simon, of New Bethel Baptist Church.

All three of the endorsed candidates – John McNally for mayor, Anthony Sertick for municipal judge and Mike Ray for president of council, were defeated. And for the first time ever, Democratic voters nominated a slate of African-Americans to appear on the November ballot.

Pastor Simon was among those congratulating Jamael Tito Brown last night after his win over incumbent John McNally in the primary for Youngstown mayor. The win was significant because Brown did not have the endorsement of his party. Simon said he’s been urging party leaders for years to stop making primary election endorsements.

“It fractured the Democratic party and the city more,” Simon said.

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras said Simon is not wrong in his criticism of the party and that they need to do better.

Betras said he has had a change of heart concerning endorsements and may ask other party leaders to wait until after primaries before choosing candidates to support. He also admits he’s disheartened by 19 percent voter turnout in the city, saying the years-long scandal involving the purchase of Oakhill Renaissance Place depressed the vote.

“Oakhill has been a scourge on this community. I hope this is the end to it,” Betras said.

Pastor Simon said Oakhill simply added to Youngstown’s already corrupt reputation and that people “laugh at this community politically.” Simon hopes the results of Tuesday’s election will represent a new beginning.