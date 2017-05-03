Police arrest 2nd suspect in Niles jewelry store robbery

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have arrested a second suspect, charged with robbing a Niles jewelry store last week.

Cedis R. Martin, 30, of Warren, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The charges are in connection to the armed robbery at Direct Jewelry Outlet on April 25.

Martin was charged after investigators searched the home he was renting on Perkinswood Boulevard. Police said they also found 324 jewelry items with the sales stickers attached as well as five items people brought into the store to repair.

Zachary E. Bradford, 35, was also arrested in connection with the robbery.