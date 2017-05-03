Steelers announce 2017 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Steelers announced their 2017 regular season schedule. The slate includes a total of five primetime games. Pittsburgh will kickoff the season on September 10th at Cleveland.
Preseason Schedule:
Aug. 11 at New York Giants 7 PM – (WKBN)
Aug. 20 Atlanta Falcons 4 PM – (MyYTV)
Aug. 26 Indianapolis Colts 7:30 PM – (Fox Youngstown)
Aug. 31 at Carolina Panthers 7:30 PM – (WKBN)
Regular Season Schedule:
Sep. 10 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
Sep. 17 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
Sep. 24 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 1 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
Oct. 22 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 29 at Detroit Lions * 8:30 PM NBC
Nov. 5 BYE
Nov. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS
Nov. 16 Tennessee Titans (Thu) 8:25 PM NBC/NFLN/Amazon
Nov. 26 Green Bay Packers * 8:30 PM NBC
Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:30 PM ESPN
Dec. 10 Baltimore Ravens * 8:30 PM NBC
Dec. 17 New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS
Dec. 25 at Houston Texans (Mon) 4:30 PM NBC/NFLN/Amazon
Dec. 31 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS