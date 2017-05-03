Youngstown State expected to graduate most students in 34 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is getting ready to hand out the most diplomas in 34 years.

While final, official numbers will not be known for several days, YSU anticipates that, after Saturday’s Spring Commencement ceremonies, 2,387 students will have graduated during the 2016-17 academic year.

That’s just shy of the university’s largest-ever class of 2,448 students in 1982-83, and it’s only the third time since YSU’s founding in 1908 that an academic year exceeded 2,300 graduates.

Provost Martin Abraham said YSU recently implemented several initiatives to help students succeed and move more quickly toward graduation.

“Over the past three years, we have squarely focused a great deal of attention on creating an environment and services that help students achieve in and out of the classroom, move progressively from year to year and earn their diplomas on time and without delay,” Abraham said.

The provost also said that YSU’s increased graduation numbers are in keeping with the state’s recently-established Ohio Attainment Goal, which says that by 2025, 65 percent of working-age adults in Ohio will have a degree, certificate or another credential of value.

Spring Commencement ceremonies are 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, in Beeghly Center.