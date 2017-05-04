Angels of Easter Seals fashion show participants strut for good cause

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Angels of Easter Seals held its 40th annual spring fashion show on Thursday.

Money raised from sales and raffles goes to Easter Seals to help children and adults with disabilities, but its programs help all kinds of people in the area.

“It’s just an amazing organization. Not only do we do the children, we do the Youngstown hearing and speech, and adult services center in the 721 building in Boardman, and the Meals on Wheels,” Mary James said.

33 WYTV News Anchor Corban Baker walked in the show, along with Reporter Molly Reed.