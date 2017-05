STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman baseball team defeated Poland, 4-2 Wednesday at Cene Park.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Dom Stilliana scored on an RBI from Travis Harvey. The Bulldogs evened the score in the bottom half of the inning, courtesy of an RBI from Don Drummond.

But Boardman would regain the lead in the 3rd inning and went on to win, 4-2.

The Spartans improve to 13-11 on the season, while Poland drops to 13-6 overall.