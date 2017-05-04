Eastern Gateway closing its Warren campus

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College announced that it is closing its Warren center.

The center, located on Main Street NW, will close next week after finals.

Eastern Gateway officials said the Warren campus is closing so they can focus their money elsewhere, particularly on online classes and its Youngstown campus. The building in Youngstown will remain open.

Eastern Gateway’s Warren campus has only four classes right now.

School officials said they would be open to being in Warren again in the future, but that is not feasible at this time.