NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A woman from Mercer County is facing charges for sexually assaulting a baby girl and documenting it online.

Mary Belinda Jacobs, of Farrell, is accused of molesting the 11-month-old, then sending images of the assault through online chat messages, New Castle News reports.

It happened in late February at a home on Wallace Avenue in New Castle. Jacobs had been living there at the time.

She was arrested Tuesday and faces 50 different charges.