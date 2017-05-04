Greenville family struggled with no electricity for over 3 days

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – It has been a long week for one woman in Greenville.

She had been without power since Monday. Her power came back on around 1 p.m. Thursday, after WYTV reached out to Penn Power.

Thousands of people living in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys were without power after storms rumbled through earlier this week. A handful of residents in northern Mercer County were still without power on Thursday morning– over three days later.

Tammy Kormos said she and her husband had been without service since around 1:30 p.m. Monday. They had no light, no heat and no well water during this time.

Kormos said she made her first call to Penn Power Monday evening after her electricity had been out for about five hours.

“You don’t get to leave a message, you get to talk to an automated line. They gave me a confirmation number,” Kormos said.

When she still had no service the next morning, she called Penn Power again. This time, a representative called back saying crews were on the site and they would get to the problem.

Kormos said the line to her house and two others runs through a wooded area, and that her service has been interrupted before during storms but usually for only a few hours at a time.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the power had still not come back on. A generator was being used to run a few lights as well as a propane space heater. Getting angrier, Kormos made another all to Penn Power with an ultimatum.

“I left a message to the tune of if I don’t hear from you by 6 or 7 o’clock, I’m calling the news station,” Kormos said.

And that is where WKBN 27 First News came in. First News senior reporter Gerry Riccuitti started making calls to Penn Power’s parent company First Energy and was told the service was restored just before 1 p.m., nearly three full days after it had first gone out.

Kormos found out when she got our call. She said she is thankful the long ordeal is finally over.