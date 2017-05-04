Is your home air system ready for summer?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Last weekend we saw near-record heat, and next week we are looking at freezing temperatures. So, do we have the heat on or the air conditioning?

With 84 degrees last Sunday and 32 degrees, the fluctuating temperatures are probably forcing your thermostat to switch back and forth between heat and air conditioning.

Heating and cooling expert Tim Clayton, with Clayton Heating and Air, said toggling back and forth won’t damage your system but the timing of a service call, if something is wrong, is important. He says you can’t check an air conditioning system when it is 50 degrees outside.

“A lot of people, once they have an 80 degree day outside, immediately call us for service. But what they fail to realize is that the only way we can check properly is that we have to have a long period of warm air, where the house has to gain warmth inside of it and is warm,” Clayton said.

Clayton said the most important maintenance customers can do with their heating and cooling system is to change the filter. A new filter should be in place before the air conditioning is turned on.

“That’s the key to the whole thing,” Clayton said.