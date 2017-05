CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing rape and gross sexual imposition charges, accused of sexual contact with a female relative.

Edwin Molina was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury Thursday on four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition charges.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Jen McLaughlin said the crimes happened from 2013 to 2017 in Campbell.

Molina isn’t currently in custody, according to jail officials.