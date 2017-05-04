Man shot, pistol whipped in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm and then pistol whipped inside his home on the city’s north side.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house on Lansdowne Boulevard where a 31-year-old man said he had been attacked and shot.

The man said that three men he did not know forced their way into his house, shot him in the arm and then dragged him through the living room and kitchen while pistol whipping him, according to a police report.

When the suspects left, the man ran to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call police.

Officers recovered one .38 caliber shell casing near the front door and noted that the furniture inside the house was flipped and thrown about the room.