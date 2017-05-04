McDonald’s new superintendent is a Blue Devil himself

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – A new superintendent was named for the McDonald School District Thursday night.

Kevin O’Connell, a native Blue Devil, will officially start in his new role on August 1.

He said it’s very exciting to come home and serve the community he grew up in.

“Everything we should work on is looking at students’ academics and providing them the best opportunities for their future.”

O’Connell will be shadowing the current superintendent through the end of the school year so he’s fully prepared come August.