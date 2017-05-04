Nugget of Knowledge: Birthday Traditions

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Best day to fill up at the pump

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

There’s an old Southern tradition that says the candles on a birthday cake for an adult can predict love.

If you manage to blow them all out at once, you’ll be married within a year.

If you missed a few, the number of candles still burning tells you how many years you have until your wedding day.

The custom of blowing on candles to make a wish began in Germany.

Some superstitions call for baking objects inside a birthday cake.

The guest who gets the slice with a ring baked inside will be the next to marry….if already married, then it means good luck.

Whoever gets the slice with a dime inside will end up rich….or choking.

The Italians have a custom for celebrating a birthday by tugging on the ear lobe.

The superstition comes from the idea that long ears mean that you will live a long life.

You should give your earlobe a slight tug for each year of life…ask a trusted friend or family member to help.

Getting married on your birthday is a definite don’t….that brings bad luck….avoid marrying anyone whose birthday is in the same month as yours: that means a stormy marriage.

Your birthday is a great time to die…it means salvation is practically guaranteed.

The Pennsylvania Dutch have a delicious rule regarding birthday cuisine; you must eat a doughnut for luck on your birthday, which guarantees you will live another year.

Oh yeah, May the 4th is Len Rome’s Birthday! May the Fourth be with you Mayor Rome!

