Police: Warren woman chased down sister, hit her with car

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman is accused of chasing her sister around and then hitting her with a car.

Brianna Reno, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious assault early Thursday morning.

Reno called police to a home on W. Park Drive SW to report that her sister, 24-year-old Laciesha Green, shattered her window and left. Police said the front door window was shattered but no one was home.

Police found Green on the ground in front of a yard on Oak Street. She said Reno had chased her in the car, drove through the backyard of the home and struck her with the car, pushing her into the garage.

Police said the garage was damaged and had been pushed off of its foundation.

An officer followed leaking fluid that had come from the car and found Reno on Deerfield Avenue. Police said she had her 6-month-old child with her.

Green was taken to the hospital for rib and leg pains.

Reno pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Thursday, and she’s set to appear again in court on May 11.