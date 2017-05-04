Protecting victims of domestic abuse begins with that first 911 call

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Pennsylvania are taking a closer look at their policies when it comes to domestic violence calls and protection orders.They are working to gain more insight into a victim’s needs to keep them — and the officers — safe.

At the beginning of the year, the Sharon Police Department decided it was time to update its domestic violence and protection from abuse (PFA) service protocols.

“It’s not hard to get a protection from abuse order in Pennsylvania but there is certain criteria you have to meet, and a lot of the criteria people don’t meet is that you have to have a former intimacy between the two partners. They had to have lived together or have to be biologically related in some type of family unit,” Chief Gerald Smith said.

It’s called the lethality assessment program. The goal of which is to prevent domestic violence homicides, serious injury, and reassault by encouraging more victims to utilize the support and shelter services of domestic violence programs.

Domestic violence fatality risk factors

It all starts the second an officer responds to a call.

“It’s a questionnaire response sheet and if there are so many positive responses to the different questions, then that triggers a call to emergency hotline, and it’s the officer that’s making the call to the hotline for the victim,” said AWARE Legal Advocacy Coordinator Rebecca Bruno. “Then one of our emergency response advocates will provide situational response — whether the victim needs emergency shelter or an emergency PFA. We meet them where they’re at.”

Each year, the Sharon Police Department responds to about 28,000 calls. Just this year alone, close to half of them have been for domestic violence.

When Chief Smith started updating his department policies, he — along with several departments across Mercer County — worked closely with AWARE.

“We will actually assist people, even after hours, to get a protection from abuse order if they meet one of these criteria,” he said. “AWARE actually has people on call that we can call and they’ll actually help transport that person to the district court.”

He said the key point of the PFA is that it allows officers to make an arrest without a warrant, which he said is “extremely helpful.”

“If there’s an active protection order and you violate that order, I don’t need to get a judge out of bed to get a warrant. You’re just gonna get arrested.”

From there, advocates with AWARE will guide victims through the protection order process.

“We go introduce ourselves and explain right off the bat that we are not attorneys and cannot give legal advice. We’re just here on a support and guidance capacity, then help them through the petition and guide them every step of the way,” Bruno said.

To find out more about the different types of domestic violence and how to protect yourself, visit the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website. It lists numerous resources for people who are being abused, both in Pennsylvania and anywhere in the country.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call AWARE’s 24/7 hotline at 888-981-1457 for help.