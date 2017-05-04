Slippery Rock woman killed in Mercer County crash

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A Slippery Rock woman was killed after her car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Kelly Tincher.

Tincher was driving southbound on Interstate 79 in Jackson Township when a 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT, driven by Joshua Latona, from Dunkirk, hit the back of her car, a report said. Tincher was driving a 2010 Mercury Mariner.

The force of the crash pushed the Mariner onto the median, while Latona’s vehicle went across the right lane and onto the west berm.

Tincher and Latona were both taken to Grove City Medical Center, where Tincher died. Latona had serious injuries, according to the report.

Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.