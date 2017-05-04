Student Athlete: Molly Williams

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Molly Williams is as tough as they come on the softball field.

She’s an All Conference catcher for the undefeated Golden Flashes. She’s allowed just one stolen base all season to this point. Plus, she’s just as sharp in the classroom, earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m a pretty quiet person but once I get on the softball field I kind of turn into myself a little bit more.” said Williams. “Get a little louder and try to take control a little bit sometimes.”

A 4 year starter at catcher, Molly is the field general for the Champion softball team.

“Well catcher obviously is a hard position and I’ve been competitive ever since I was little, no matter what it was.”

Molly has been named All American Conference all 3 seasons thus far, and was catcher for the 2015 State Championship team. This year, the Golden Flashes are loaded once again…as the 2nd ranked team in the State in Division 3.

“This team is definitely different from any team in the past,” said Williams. “I mean, obviously going undefeated through 19 games is a pretty big accomplishment. But I think we just have the talent, we have the heart and the drive to win this year and I can see us going far as long we keep working hard.”

Molly is just as competitive in the classroom at Champion, ranking 1st in her class with a 4.0 GPA.

“It means a lot to have a 4.0 because that’s one of the biggest dreams going through high school. Being the best you can be and getting a 4.0 and achieving it and knowing that you did the best that you could do.”

“It’s been a dream all four years, playing sports and being able to do this and especially carrying on the winning tradition of the softball team is definitely the best part of it.”