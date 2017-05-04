Suspect facing robbery charges in Champion and Warren

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – A Bristolville man is facing robbery charges, accused of robberies in Champion and Warren, according to court records.

Derek Markley, 34, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

One of the charges is related to the robbery of the McDonald’s restaurant in Champion on April 26.

Employees at McDonald’s said a man came into the restaurant, said he had a gun and demanded money from the register. He didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.

They described the suspect as having a closely-shaved head, multiple tattoos including one on his neck and wearing a lime green t-shirt with what appeared to be a company logo on the front, according to a police report. He left in a gray or silver-colored Honda.

While police were investigating that robbery, they received reports that the McDonald’s on South Street in Warren was also robbed. The description of the suspect was similar, although he was wearing different clothing.

Police said the suspect also matched the description of a man who had robbed Sheetz gas station on Elm Road the day before.

Markley is due in court on Friday.