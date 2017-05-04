Youngstown raids net over $5K in cash, heroin, crack and pills

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police conducted two drug raids Wednesday on the city’s south side that netted heroin, crack, pills, cash and guns.

The first raid was at 4:48 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue.

Officers recovered several items in the house, including three bags of heroin, one bag of crack cocaine, several narcotic pills, a digital scale and $4,200 in cash, according to a police report.

Police arrested Isaac Ford, 37, on charges of drug possession. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Later that same day at about 6:05 p.m., police conducted a raid at a house in the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue.

Police seized one bag of fentanyl, one bag of crack cocaine, various narcotic pills, a digital scale and $1,173 in cash, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Gregory Smith, 25, and Lamarcus Smith, 34, on charges of drug possession. Greogry Smith also had two outstanding warrants out of Youngstown for traffic violations, the report stated.