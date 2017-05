CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) РIt was a hands-on lesson in civics and local government Friday morning for a couple dozen Canfield High School students.

They were all taking part in the 37th annual Civic Day program.

Students staged their own mock City Council, Township Trustee and Board of Education meetings. They also heard from Canfield Mayor Bernie Kosar about the workings of local, small government.

The event was sponsored by the Canfield Rotary.