Los Gallos in Boardman celebrating Cinco De Mayo all weekend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday marked Cinco De Mayo — and Los Gallos in Boardman is going all out this weekend.

The Mexican restaurant in Boardman is hosting a three-day celebration involving music, drinks and food. They say they’re happy to take any opportunity to showcase Mexican heritage and culture.

“Because most Americans honestly don’t know the history and they believe it is something to do with Independence Day,” said Maryann Gross of Los Gallos.

“It’s the day that Mexican forces defeated French forces in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico,” said Joshua Leal of Los Gallos.

Mexican Independence Day is actually September 16th.

Ironically enough, Cinco de Mayo isn’t really celebrated in Mexico — it’s become more of an American holiday.