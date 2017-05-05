Poland North Elementary – Ms. Cox – Transitional Kindergarten

The Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by 33 WYTV and Hometown Pharmacy

By Published: Updated:
The Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by 33 WYTV and Hometown Pharmacy.


Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.

Thank you to Mrs. Bucci, Pre-K teacher at Poland North Elementary, for inviting us to your classroom!

Related Posts